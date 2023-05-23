ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in partnership with the USAging Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative, funded by the Administration for Community Living, will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 30 at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door #300, in Ontario.
This clinic will be open to all ages and to all counties. Third Street Family Health Services will administer the COVID-19 booster. Gift cards will be given to those who receive a vaccine at the clinic and complete a short survey.
Individuals who are interested in participating or want additional information on vaccines may call 567-247-6477. Time slots for the vaccine will range from 2 to 4 p.m.
What to bring: Many forms of ID are accepted to verify your name, identity, and age. You do not need to show proof of citizenship or residency status.
Cost: No cost. Insurance is not required.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.
*This clinic is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $714,000 with 100% financed by non-governmental sources.
The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official view of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.