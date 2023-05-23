Hawkins Corner Complex

The Hawkins Corner complex is located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario.

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in partnership with the USAging Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative, funded by the Administration for Community Living, will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 30 at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door #300, in Ontario.

This clinic will be open to all ages and to all counties. Third Street Family Health Services will administer the COVID-19 booster. Gift cards will be given to those who receive a vaccine at the clinic and complete a short survey.