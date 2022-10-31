ontariowater

Four trucks and multiple crew members work to restore water access on South Lexington-Springmill Avenue in Ontario Oct. 31. Water access was restored to most of the city Monday morning except southeast Ontario.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

UPDATE: (This story was updated at 2:56 p.m. on Nov. 1)

ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews restored water to all of the city as of about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

