MANSFIELD -- A 16-year-old Mansfield girl has died from a gunshot wound sustained Wednesday morning at 109 Stewart Ave., according to police Capt. Shari Robertson.
"At this time, there are no identifiable suspects in this case, which is in its preliminary stages as we continue to look into all possibilities that led up to the shooting," Robertson said in an emailed press release.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the location Wednesday at 8:53 a.m. from a female caller who appeared to be upset, Robertson said, advising "to please send police" to the Stewart Avenue home.
"The caller then disconnected before any additional information could be obtained by the Richland County dispatcher, who took the 9-1-1 call," she said.
The county dispatcher relayed the information to City of Mansfield dispatchers, who sent officers to the scene.
Robertson said police who responded tried to contact occupants inside the house when they heard a gunshot.
"Officers immediately ordered the occupants out from inside the residence. Shortly after that, two females exited onto the front porch area, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area," Robertson said.
She said officers began administering first aid while awaiting Mansfield paramedics. They also detained the other female until the scene was safe. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died, Robertson said.
Detectives have interviewed several individuals in reference to the shooting. A search warrant was conducted at the residence, where officials collected a handgun and other evidence.
"It appears that the 9-1-1 call came from the incident location. However, it is unknown at this time who actually made the call," Robertson said.
The captain encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470," Robertson said.
