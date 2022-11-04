MANSFIELD -- United Way of Richland County aims to raise $1.5 million for local community improvement efforts by March.
The organization kicked off the campaign with September’s Power of the Purse fundraiser and announced the 2022 “Win a Chevy” campaign Thursday.
Adam Navratil, board chair of United Way of Richland County, said the raffle will raise more than $25,000.
“The money that this raises does really good things for local agencies and partnerships,” he said. “It does way more than just give away a car.”
Ken Williams, general manager and vice president of Graham Chevrolet, said his staff is happy to donate a 2022 Chevy Trax for the raffle.
“We've had some really fun stories in the past with the raffle off and who won,” he said. “We're just happy to give back to the community that’s given us so much business.”
United Way will be selling 1,000 tickets for the raffle at a price of $30 for one or four for $100. The winner will be drawn at the “Dash to the Goal” event March 3.
Dan Varn, executive director of the local United Way agency, said the raffle tickets sold out in 10 weeks last year.
2022 United Way Campaign Chair Vinson Yates, President of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals, thanked Williams for donating the compact SUV.
“This is another great start for what we’re doing toward that $1.5 million,” Yates said. “Graham Chevrolet is a great partner for all of you in these communities and it’s a great partner to United Way, and for that, I’m extremely grateful.”
People wanting to buy raffle tickets can do so in-person at a Graham Chevrolet terminal at 1515 W. 4th St., on United Way’sFacebook pageandwebsiteor via QR codes from “Win a Chevy” posters around town.