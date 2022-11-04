chevyunitedway

United Way campaign members talk with Graham Chevrolet vice president Ken Williams in front of the 2022 Chevy Trax donated for the United Way fundraiser.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- United Way of Richland County aims to raise $1.5 million for local community improvement efforts by March.

The organization kicked off the campaign with September’s Power of the Purse fundraiser and announced the 2022 “Win a Chevy” campaign Thursday.

