Debris covers westbound and eastbound lanes on U.S. 30 on Mansfield's north side after two trucks collided head on, according to Mansfield police.

MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours.

The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.

