MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours.
The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the highway reopened around midnight. It had been closed between Ohio 13 and Ohio 39.
"The accident report is still being completed. I'll keep you up to date should any new details emerge," Bammann said.
According to police, a 2000 International dump truck driven by Larry Schreiner, 56, and a 2012 Freightliner Ohio Edison utility truck driven by Luke Truman, 28, were involved in the crash.
"Mr. Schreiner and Mr. Truman's injuries are unknown at this time, although both were taken to surgery last evening," Bammann said Wednesday morning.
Police said the dump truck was westbound on U.S. 30 in the northern lane, ran off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail.
The dump truck then re-entered U.S. 30 westbound, facing southwest, traversing the southern lane, ran off the left side of the road and struck a concrete barrier separating westbound and eastbound traffic.
The dump truck then traveled through and over the concrete barrier as the Ohio Edison utility truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30.
The dump truck, while partially airborne, struck the Ohio Edison Utility Truck head on, police said.
The impact from the collision forced the Ohio Edison truck against a concrete wall on the south side of the road.
The dump truck was forced back into westbound traffic with the cab compartment separating from the frame, coming to rest in both lanes of westbound travel.
The rest of the frame and bed of the dump truck landed in both lanes of westbound travel, facing eastbound.
The massive, $90 million ODOT construction project on U.S. 30 across the city's north side began in 2020.
The project extends from the Ohio 309 interchange to the Fifth Avenue interchange, a total of 3.8 miles.
The work, which was scheduled to be complete this year, includes interchanges with Ohio 13/Ohio 545 and Ohio 39.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"