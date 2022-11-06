RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
Traffic on U.S. 30 eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to 5th Avenue, will be switched into its final traffic pattern on Friday, November 4, 2022.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit and entrance ramps to 5th Avenue will open to traffic Friday, November 4, 2022.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit and entrance ramps to Longview Avenue will be relocated approximately 800 ft. to the east.
There will be intermittent lane closures both eastbound and westbound to place the surface course of asphalt and complete remaining contract work.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Traffic on U.S. 30 westbound, between Bowman Street and SR 309, has been switched into its permanent traffic pattern. U.S. 30 westbound will have access to exits at 5th Avenue, SR 545, SR 13, SR 39, Trimble Road, and SR 309.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
