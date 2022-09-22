Tyger Book Barn

From left to right: Nikia Fletcher, Dalton Riley, Chadalyn Whitmore, Greg Morris, Sally Gesouras, Lisa Bennett and Sheryl Weber.

MANSFIELD — A “free little library” is popping up soon on the square in Mansfield. The library will go up outside First United Methodist Church and be filled with free books for readers of all ages.

Dalton Riley recently completed the project as part of his studies in the construction and building trades program at Mansfield Senior High School. Riley is also working on a miniature free little library to place outside Third Street Family Health Services.

