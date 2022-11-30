Shanna Troche, 27, is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for a probation violation on an fourth-degree felony burglary charge. Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Emaliegh Phillips, 26, is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought for third-degree felony illegal conveyance. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Shanna Troche
Richard Kiser.jpg
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.