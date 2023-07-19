Andre Cochran

Mansfield firefighter Andre Cochran is honored by City Council on Tuesday night after 30 years of service.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Brian Danals and Andre Cochran came into the Mansfield Fire Department four years apart more than three decades ago.

They left Mansfield City Council chambers on Tuesday night with legacies firmly established in their hearts and the sounds of applause in their ears.

Brian Danals

Mansfield Fire Dept. Chief Steve Strickling shakes hands with fire Capt. Brian Danals, who recently retired after 34 years of service.
Andre Cochran

Mansfield firefighter Andre Cochran
Aurelio Diaz

5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz thanks two veteran Mansfield firefighters who were honored Tuesday night on their retirements after a combined 64 years of service.

Tags