MANSFIELD -- Brian Danals and Andre Cochran came into the Mansfield Fire Department four years apart more than three decades ago.
They left Mansfield City Council chambers on Tuesday night with legacies firmly established in their hearts and the sounds of applause in their ears.
The two veteran firefighters were honored by local lawmakers for a combined 64 years of service to the city's fire service.
A captain, Danals retired July 7 after a 34-year career. A firefighter, Cochran's retirement was effective June 12 after 30 years on the job.
Danals began in 1989 with a class with 16 other firefighters and became the last member of that class to retire. He earned the rank of captain in just four years.
Selected as the department's "Firefighter of the Year" in 2006, Danals earned a Legion of Merit award for life-saving efforts during a fire in 2004.
He also earned four letters of commendation for his work at car accident scenes in 2007 and 2013; for his deployment with FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005; and for his actions a fire in 2013.
Danals spent the bulk of his career on the MFD's HAZMAT team, including as operations supervisor. He had served as the department's training office since 2019 and was instrumental in helping guide the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Steve Strickling said Danals' retirement was a loss to his department.
"He was instrumental on many things and probably most of those things we won't (notice) until after he's gone for a while. We (will) figure out that 'Yeah, he was taking care of those things,'" Strickling said.
Danals joked his career began when he was 12.
"I've enjoyed it. It's a little sad that I'm going, but I'm excited for what's yet to come in my career (and in my) in life. But I want to thank you all for making this city a great place to be and a great place to work," Danals said.
Councilwoman At-large Stephanie Zader said she was excited that long-time firefighters like Danals had earned retirements.
"But I'm really sad for us because we have so many people with so many years of experience that have left our city or they are going to (leave). Then we have so many new young people coming in and I just wish they had more time to learn from you," Zader said.
"So thank you for your service and thank you for making our city great," she said.
Councilman At-large Phil Scott echoed Zader's comments.
"We appreciate all your service to the city and everything you've done. It amazes me that a lot of us run from burning buildings and run from tragedies, and you guys run in to help the citizens," he said.
"And for that we're greatly appreciative for what you've done. Thank you for your career and we wish you much happiness in your retirement," Scott said.
Cochran's career with the MFD began in 1993, spending much of his career in the fire prevention bureau as a trained fire investigator and certified fire and life safety inspector.
Cochran participated in many fire investigations and prepared arson cases for trial in court. He received a letter of commendation for his actions at an Arthur Avenue house fire in 2021 during which five residents were rescued.
Much of his career revolved around public safety education. a fixture at Safety Town and in schools with the House of Hazards.
Cochran, who joined the department at age 23, said he had a wonderful career.
"I came on (the department) with no life experience. I worked at Kroger. That was about my life experience. But I tell you, you grow up quick on in this profession. I became a man very, very fast.
"And I learned one thing and I say this to my kids all the time, and my wife, life is short. That's one thing I learned about the profession. You're here right now (and) you're gone a second later.
"And I've seen a lot of people lose their houses, lose their lives. Life is short. It's fleeting. Take advantage of it. Live life to the fullest. And I'd like to thank you all for giving me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Mansfield and I will definitely miss it," Cochran said.
4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport thanked Cochran for his service to the community and for setting an example to Black children in the city.
"I want to thank you for being a Black man and showing young kids, young Black boys, who they can be and what they can be when they grow up. I definitely appreciate all the work that you have done here for the city of Mansfield. I salute you for the job that you have done and wish you all the best in whatever you do next," Davenport said.
6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton said she remembered Cochran coming to her grandmother's house to check her smoke detectors.
"You would change out the batteries for her. She really appreciated that. She's no longer with us, but she really appreciated that. And seeing someone that looked like her, it really did her heart joy. So thank you," Moton said.
5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz reflected on the pride he saw in the faces of family members Cochran had in the audience.
"Being a person of color, and this doesn't take away from the people who are not of color, but for them, it's a very small group.
And I think at this day and age, black and brown kids seeing different people who look like them, that's very empowering, especially (with) what we're experiencing in our community," Diaz said.