Two people killed in head-on motorcycle crash From the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Special to Crawford Source Jun 3, 2023 TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP – Two people were killed Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle.The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident that occurred on State Route 101 south of the turnpike in Sandusky County at approximately 4:11 pm.A 2014 red Harley Davidson Electra Glide, driven by Donald G. Brown Jr., 67, of Clyde, was northeast on State Route 101. Brown had a passenger, Lisa M. Brown, 65, of Clyde.A 2019 gray Nissan Sentra, driven by Nancy L. Taylor, 72, of Clyde was southwest on State Route 101.According to the Patrol, Taylor went left of center striking Brown and his passenger head-on. The Browns were not wearing helmets and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.Taylor was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to Fireland's Hospital and is in stable condition, the Patrol stated.The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky County EMS, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County Coroner's Office, and Rush's Towing.The crash remains under investigation at this time.