MANSFIELD — Two men new to the Fugitives of the Week list are among those sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Jerry Arthur, 48, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield area.
Larry Reynolds, 60, is 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree felony aggravated burglary. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.