Fatal crash

CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to the patrol.

Fatal crash map

