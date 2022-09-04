Ohio State Highway Patrol logo

MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County.

The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call that indicated the 2015 Honda Pilot was all over the road. A Marion Trooper observed the Honda Pilot straddling both lanes. The Marion Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the Honda Pilot continued to travel north on U.S. 23.

