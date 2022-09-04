MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County.
The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call that indicated the 2015 Honda Pilot was all over the road. A Marion Trooper observed the Honda Pilot straddling both lanes. The Marion Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the Honda Pilot continued to travel north on U.S. 23.
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. 23 near County Road 62 and were able to successfully deploy spike strips. Yapp drove his vehicle to the right shoulder and stopped on U.S. 23 near milepost 8.
Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to the scene. Yapp failed to comply with officers’ orders and stayed inside the Honda Pilot.
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office tactical team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation responded to the scene. Once tactical officers arrived, the vehicle was approached and Yapp was found to be suffering from a medical condition.
Yapp was taken into custody and transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Upper Sandusky EMS. U.S. 23 was shut down due to safety concerns for approximately one hour and 18 minutes.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Upper Sandusky Police Department, Upper Sandusky EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire Department, Wyandot County SRT, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Danner’s Towing.