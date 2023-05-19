crime scene tape

MANSFIELD -- Violence should be treated as a contagious disease, a true public health issue, according to a leader from Cure Violence Global.

That was the key message from R. Brent Decker, chief program officer for CVG, when he met with 32 local leaders in an online session Friday morning.

Download PDF Cure violence
Brent Decker

Brent Decker

An epic tale of courage and hope, "The Interrupters" is a new film from acclaimed director Steve James ("Hoop Dreams") and award-winning author Alex Kotlowitz ("There Are No Children Here"). The film tells the moving and surprising story of three Violence Interrupters in Chicago who with bravado, humility and even humor try to protect their communities from the violence they once employed.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"