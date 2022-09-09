MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued the following notice for those planning to drive in Richland County during the upcoming week.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single-lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
There will be a traffic pattern change for eastbound traffic from SR 309 to SR 13. This will allow the eastbound U.S. 30/SR 39 entrance and exit ramps to open. Traffic will continue to be one lane with access to Trimble Road, SR 39, and SR 13.
Traffic east of SR 13 will remain as is.
To complete the traffic switch, the eastbound U.S. 30/Trimble Road entrance and exit ramps will be closed overnight Monday, September 12 from 6:00 p.m. till 2:00 a.m.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.