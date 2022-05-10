PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A man sought by Mansfield police for a shooting that ended in a homicide was apprehended Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix by members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.
Michael Childress, 29, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder, though authorities said a homicide warrant is "forthcoming."
Childress allegedly shot Kenneth Norris, 31, in the head during a dispute May 1 at 2:51 a.m. outside the Moto-Mart, 1050 W. Fourth St., according to Mansfield police.
Police alleged Childress and Norris got into a verbal altercation outside of the convenient store.
According to police, the verbal altercation quickly escalated when Childress pistol whipped Norris and then shot him in the head.
Norris died a few days later and a homicide warrant for Childress is expected, authorities said.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the fugitive investigation for Childress and worked closely with the Mansfield Police Department to develop a location for Childress in Arizona, according to a press release from the task force Tuesday evening.
Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Phoenix arrested Childress at an address near the 7300 block of West Valencia Drive in Phoenix. No information was provided Tuesday evening on how the suspect was located in Arizona.
Childress was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, where he will await extradition proceedings aimed at sending him back to Ohio, the task force reported.
“From the Mansfield Police Department to the fugitive task force in Phoenix, Arizona, this arrest was the result of outstanding law enforcement efforts. Fugitives can flee, but they cannot outrun the reach of the U.S. Marshals Service," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"