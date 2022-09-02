SHELBY -- "An Evening with The Shelby Foundation: For a Brighter Tomorrow" is a fun, casual fundraising event that benefits the local community.
This event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ralph Phillip’s Conference Center at the Kehoe Center.
As a long-standing community pillar, the Foundation continues to lead efforts to improve the quality of life for area residents. Every year, the Foundation awards hundreds of thousands of dollars through grants and scholarships that benefit the Shelby community.
Proceeds from the event will be invested back into the community through grants overseen by the Foundation. Last year alone, The Shelby Foundation awarded over $300,000 to worthy area nonprofit organizations in need.
Channeling the charitable spirit of Ralph Phillips, one of the greatest philanthropists in Shelby’s history, the event will be held at the Ralph Phillip’s Conference Center at the Kehoe Center.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature delicious food, cash bar, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and more.
Those not in attendance can still participate through the mobile platform and bid on the ever-popular silent auction and raffles.
“Just like other nonprofit organizations, the Foundation relies heavily on the community’s generosity. This fundraiser supports the community we love," Carrie Kemerer, director, stated. "Every dollar raised makes a difference."
Tickets to the event, which include hors d'oeuvres and dinner, are $75 each. To purchase tickets or for registration details, contact Kemerer at (419) 342-3686 or visit: www.theshelbyfoundation.org.