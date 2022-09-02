Shelby Foundation fundraiser

The Shelby Foundation fundraiser is set for Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kehoe Center.

SHELBY -- "An Evening with The Shelby Foundation: For a Brighter Tomorrow" is a fun, casual fundraising event that benefits the local community.

This event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ralph Phillip’s Conference Center at the Kehoe Center.

