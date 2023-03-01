Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force logo

MANSFIELD — Four men, three of them new to this feature, are part of Fugitives of the Week list compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

