MANSFIELD — Four men, three of them new to this feature, are part of Fugitives of the Week list compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Brian Davidson
Brian Davidson, 43, is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Ransom Havice II, 38, is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree felony illegal conveyance. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield North Olmsted, and Columbus.
Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs also for failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities say Fleming has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.