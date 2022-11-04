Third St. Veterans Day

Gui Alves (executive assistant), Bill Myers (transportation porter and veteran), and Jim Dolan (chairman of the board) from Third Street Family Health Services, VFW Post 9943 Commander William Myers, and Teri Sumbry from Third Street Family Health Services (marketing and communications manager).

MANSFIELD -- Third Street Family Health Services will celebrate our local veterans' military service and contributions with a day of free dental and health care.

Operation Heal Our Veterans will be a fun and informative event with refreshments, giveaways, prizes, gift cards, specialty items, and more. It will also be an opportunity for veterans to connect to social support services and veterans’ organizations in our community.

