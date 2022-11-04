Gui Alves (executive assistant), Bill Myers (transportation porter and veteran), and Jim Dolan (chairman of the board) from Third Street Family Health Services, VFW Post 9943 Commander William Myers, and Teri Sumbry from Third Street Family Health Services (marketing and communications manager).
MANSFIELD -- Third Street Family Health Services will celebrate our local veterans' military service and contributions with a day of free dental and health care.
Operation Heal Our Veterans will be a fun and informative event with refreshments, giveaways, prizes, gift cards, specialty items, and more. It will also be an opportunity for veterans to connect to social support services and veterans’ organizations in our community.
Third Street must charge a nominal fee for its services and donations make it possible to provide free health and dental care for the veterans.
VFW Post 9943 in Mansfield donated $1,250 to Operation Heal our Veterans. Thanks to this post’s generosity, Third Street will be able to provide much-needed services to our community’s veterans without burdening them with payment.
Who: Veterans
When: Thursday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Third Street Family Health Services, 600 West Third Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44906
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.