Larry Moore

Larry Moore was the featured speaker at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony in Mansfield.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — It's been decades since Larry Moore fought alongside other members of the military, but he's been fighting for them ever since.

Moore, a lifetime Richland County resident who served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, was the featured speaker at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony. 

