MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Deanthony Harris
Deanthony Harris, 18, is 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for a bond violation on an original charge of failure to comply with a police officer. Authorities say Harris has ties to the Mansfield, Ashland and Reynoldsburg areas.
Marcus Porter, 35, is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for probation violation on a child endangering charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton and Columbus areas.
Nicole Myers
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
John Pettit
John Pettit, 43, is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought in connection with a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charge. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield.
Marcus Porter
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.