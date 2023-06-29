MANSFIELD — Dick and Helen Taylor raised their six children to value community service and helping others.
Brothers Rick and Mark Taylor took that sense of generosity to the business world, while the late Jon Taylor worked at Progress Industries and raised more than $300,000 for the capital campaign for The Rehab Center.
The entire Taylor family was honored Monday after a Catalyst Life Services’ board meeting. The family was inducted into the Catalyst Life Services Hall of Fame, joining Chan Stevens and Karen Bierly.
“The Taylor family has shown unwavering support and generosity in so many ways,” said Catalyst CEO Laura Montgomery. “We are forever grateful for their belief in the services we provide and for their huge part in making our community healthier.”
The Taylor family’s Hall of Fame plaque says Taylor Metal Products’ financial support of Progress Industries and its ongoing work contracts has ensured the workshops continue.
“For over four generations, an unbreakable thread of philanthropy (and) the legacy of giving has defined The Taylor Family,” the plaque reads.
Catalyst board chair MelanieRiggleman presented the honor on Monday. She read family history going back to Dick Taylor’s father Glenn and grandfather Thomas.
“The family was known to be active in participating in sports, scouting and a commitment to local charity,”Riggleman said.
“Glenn’s altruism and generosity were evidenced by the support personally and through his company of significant community projects, including those addressing the needs of children and families.”
Rick Taylor’s wife Carol also spent 13 years on the Catalyst Life Services’ board, and their son Brent is a current board member.
“I think Rick’s parents and Jon would be very touched by this,” Carol Taylor said. “I’m sure they're listening from above.”
Carol Taylor encouraged former chair John Roby’s service on the board of directors about 30 years ago.
“In typical Taylor fashion, she said, ‘John, I want you to be on the rehab board.' And it wasn’t a request," Roby said.
“The Taylors have been so impactful not just through Progress Industries, but to Catalyst Life Services and The Rehab Center.”
Rick Taylor said his entire family was honored to be recognized by the Catalyst Life Services board. The building that houses Progress Industries at 270 Sterkel Blvd. was renamed “The Taylor Building” in 2015 in recognition of the family’s support of rehabilitation services.