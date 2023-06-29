taylorfamilyhof

The Taylor Family pose in front of the Catalyst Life Services Hall of Fame on June 26. Their Hall of Fame induction honors multiple generations.

MANSFIELD — Dick and Helen Taylor raised their six children to value community service and helping others. 

Brothers Rick and Mark Taylor took that sense of generosity to the business world, while the late Jon Taylor worked at Progress Industries and raised more than $300,000 for the capital campaign for The Rehab Center.

