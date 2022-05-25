COLUMBUS -- State Representatives Marilyn John (R-Richland County) was recently appointed by Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to the Rules and Reference Committee.
The Rules and Reference Committee assigns bills to standing committees for deliberation and determines which bills will receive a vote on the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives.
After a bill is referred by the Rules and Reference Committee, most of its in-depth examination occurs in the standing committee it has been referred to.
“It is a great honor to have been appointed to the Rules and Reference Committee," John said. "I look forward to the opportunity to play an important role in assigning legislation to committees and scheduling floor votes after proper vetting has occurred through the legislative process.”
The Rules and Reference Committee is chaired by Speaker Bob Cupp and includes 12 members in total, four being from the minority party and the remaining eight from the majority party. They generally meet Tuesdays at the beginning of each legislative week to set the agenda for the days ahead.
State Rep. Marilyn John is currently serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 2nd Ohio House District, which encompasses all of Richland County.
