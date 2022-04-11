Troopers with the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed and burned late Sunday night along Interstate 71, near Ohio 13, in Richland County.
MANSFIELD -- Troopers with the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed and burned late Sunday night along Interstate 71.
According to Sgt. Chad Belcher, a white 2015 Ford Edge, northbound on I-71, collided with the rear of a green 2019 Subaru Outback, also northbound on the highway in Washington Township.
After the collision, reported at 11:42 p.m., the Edge left the highway and went though a cable barrier in the median, according to Belcher. It continued across the southbound lanes of I-71 and went down an embankment.
The Edge slammed into a concrete barrier at the bottom of the embankment, which borders Ohio 13, and caught fire, Belcher stated.
The sergeant said a witness saw the Edge driver and a passenger exit the vehicle and were picked up by a white Honda Civic headed south on Ohio 13. The witness saw that vehicle turn onto Possum Run Road. Troopers checked the burning vehicle and found no one else inside.
The Outback, driven by Janice McMahon, 47, of North Lawrence, Ohio, was pushed into a guardrail after the collision. Neither McMahon nor a 12-year-old female passenger were injured, according to Belcher.
The Washington Township Fire Department responded and extinguished the burning Ford Edge.
The crash remains under investigation.
