Springfield fire swear-in
Buy Now

Matthew Carey at his swearing-in ceremony in 2019. Carey was sworn in by Don Staiger, surrounded by his children.

 Richland Source File Photo

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — After more than 20 years in firefighting, Springfield Twp. Fire Chief Matthew Carey retired on Tuesday.

Adam Spellman, assistant chief under Carey, will act as interim chief for the township.

Tags