SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — After more than 20 years in firefighting, Springfield Twp. Fire Chief Matthew Carey retired on Tuesday.
Adam Spellman, assistant chief under Carey, will act as interim chief for the township.
Amy Carns, chair of the Springfield Township Trustees, said the trustees will begin looking for a new chief after they agree on a wage and benefits package for fire department employees.
“Our first order of business is to address the needs of our staff and department, and I don’t anticipate the change in leadership will halt that,” she said. “We want to take our time buttoning that up before we look at hiring or promoting someone.”
Carns said she hopes trustees and fire department employees can agree on a package by the end of February and begin searching for a new chief then.
Spellman said Carey’s retirement came as a surprise.
“He did make a few comments about it, but nothing became official until last week,” Spellman said.
After reading stories of firefighters experiencing cardiac events, Carey said he wanted to retire while still in good health. Carey received a heart transplant in February 2021 and took about a three-month medical leave before returning to work.
“After my heart transplant, I had restrictions — the doctor wanted me to stay away from sick people, heat and smoke — which was pretty rough,” he said.
About two months after Carey returned from his medical leave, then-assistant chief Matt Wells submitted a resignation letter. Wells temporarily ran the department while Carey was on medical leave.
“Technically, I could have stayed another five to eight years if I wanted to,” Carey said. “But these past few months, I’m reading about local deaths, and my kids are still pretty young, so I don’t want to take a chance now.”
Carey said he has three children between the ages of 15 and 17.
In retirement, Carey said he will be available to help the interim chief or firefighters if needed.
“There’s good people there, and just because I’m retired doesn’t mean they can’t get a hold of me and ask questions,” he said. “I hope things continue to grow and get better.”
