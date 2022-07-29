Source Media Properties has announced free-to-publish obituaries are launching across company's websites to make it easier for community members to share, remember, and honor a loved one’s life.
Effective Aug. 1, funeral homes and readers alike will be able to directly publish an obituary to Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages for free using a short web form.
Changes in the local media landscape in recent years have resulted in a clear message from local readers: They want a convenient and inviting space where they can find all the recent obituaries.
“Readers across our news territories have shared that learning about friends and neighbors who have passed away is an important focus for them,” said Director of Journalism Sustainability, Angie Cirone.
“They want to read the obituaries daily and have the opportunity to pay their respects at services and calling hours. Currently there is not a singular website or media outlet they can use to find that information in one convenient place.”
Starting Aug. 1, anyone who wishes to submit an obituary can go to Richland Source, Ashland Source, or Knox Pages to complete a brief obituary form. Once submitted, the obituary will go live on the site within 30 minutes. All obituaries will be published in the order they are submitted and included in our weekly Tribute email newsletter.
“We want to actively build a more connected community that celebrates the life of loved ones, friends, and neighbors together,” said Jay Allred, Publisher at Source Media Properties.
“It’s our hope that free-to-publish obituaries provide the communities we serve a unified place where readers can discover who has passed on and learn where and when to pay their respects.”
At Source Media Properties, we believe life stories are worth sharing, and that’s never more true than at the end of life.
“We hope that readers and funeral homes will find this new service valuable and take advantage of it,” Cirone said.
To ensure you’re up-to-date on recent deaths in your community, we encourage you to sign up for our Weekly Tribute newsletter, which includes all of the obituaries published in the past week.
