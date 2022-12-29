Robert Hamman

Robert Hamman

 Photo courtesy of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death.

Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada, Ohio on Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Thursday by Wyandot Sheriff Todd Frey.

Tags