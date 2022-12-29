UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death.
Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada, Ohio on Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Thursday by Wyandot Sheriff Todd Frey.
Hamman’s father, Terrence Hamman, 76, was found dead at his home in Shiloh on Christmas Eve. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Robert Hamman since then.
Terrence Hamman’s body was found originally by two of his other sons, who told authorities their father and brother, Robert, had been in a dispute on the evening of Dec. 23.
That night during the dispute, Robert had taken his dad’s truck, crashed it into a ditch and never returned home, according to an account of the situation by one of Terrence Hamman’s sons.
“Local law enforcement has been searching for (Robert Hamman) ever since he abandoned his father’s vehicle on (Route 10). Hamman was reported to have been picked up by a nearby resident and taken to a local restaurant near Nevada,” Frey said.
He was then seen by a “concerned person” at the same restaurant on Dec. 28.
“Hamman was taken into custody without incident by Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputies and Hamman is currently incarcerated at the Wyandot County Jail on a holder from the Ohio State Adult Parole Authority,” Frey said.
Oho Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show Hamman was wanted by the ODRC’s Adult Parole Authority for violating the conditions of his supervision.
Wyandot County and Richland County court records do not yet show any charges related to his father's death.