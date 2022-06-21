MANSFIELD -- Rising gas prices are taking a bigger bite from the Richland County Sheriff's Office budget in 2022.
The department is running 25-percent higher on law enforcement fuel expenses in 2022, as compared to 2021, and 40-percent higher than 2020.
Captain Jim Sweat told commissioners the department has about $74,000 left in its law enforcement fuel budget for 2022.
He pointed out the department pays about 70 cents less per gallon than the price at the pump, thanks to its contracted rate and the fact it doesn't pay a federal sales tax.
"If the price at the pump is $5 per gallon, we are paying about $4.30," he said.
Still, at 3,800 gallons a month on average, Sweat said the department is paying about $17,800 per month on fuel, more than double what it was paying a year ago.
He said with no changes, the RCSO will be about $51,000 short in its fuel line item by the end of the year.
Sweat said Capt. Donald Zehner has put in place efforts to reduce fuel consumption, including parking SUVs when possible and using regular cruisers.
He said the department is also doubling up deputies in its cars "as much as we can," Sweat said.
"We are taking steps to minimize fuel consumption," Sweat said.
He told commissioners the department has increased to $15, up from $10, the rate it charges for cruisers assigned for special details.
With the approval of commissioners, the department will also take funds from the sale of its older vehicles and put into the gas budget.
He suggested revenues from funds coming into the general fund from the school resource officer program and work the department does for the Child Support Enforcement Agency could also be put into the fuel budget line.
Sweat said no immediate action was needed by commissioners.
"We just wanted to make sure everybody is on the same page and you have an understanding of where we are at," Sweat said.
Sheriff Steve Sheldon told commissioners, "When we have a problem, we want to make sure the Board of Commissioners is aware of it and we also try to offer some possible solutions. That's what we are here today to do.
"Come September or October, we might need to seriously look at doing something," the sheriff said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
-- approved a service agreement for the sheriff's department 9-1-1 center for a battery backup that powers the communications in the event a generator fails during a power outage.
-- heard a request from Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus and village administrator Larry Weirich for $117,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds to help connect restrooms at Charles Palm Park on Bellville North Road to the village's sanitary sewer system.
The total project will cost about $274,000, Weirich said, adding the park and its pavilions are heavily utilized. He said the restrooms currently go into a holding tank that must be pumped out by village employees. Weirich said the village will also use a $157,500 state grant for the project.
Commissioners took no action on the request Tuesday, but said they will revisit in the next few weeks.