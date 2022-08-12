At the time, the police department was down to 74 sworn officers, including eight who had just graduated from the police academy and had not entered field training.
The six new officers on Monday begin a 20-week police academy at North Central State College.
"Normally, we send our recruits to the state patrol academy, but because of that academy being full, we (changed) to North Central State College," Porch said.
Porch told the group assembled in City Council chambers on Friday morning that the new officers will return to the department in early 2023 and then take state tests before filtering into the department's field training program.
"That (field training) process is about 14 weeks. So to give you an idea, we have about a year of training before they become solo officers (in the Mansfield Police Department)," the chief said.
"We pride ourselves on training and providing the best training we can. It's owed to them. It's owed to you as family and friends to make sure that they have the tools necessary to go out and do the toughest job in America today," Porch said.
"I hope you're here (for) 40 years of success and hopefully there's a chief of police standing among you today. At the end of the day, we need great officers to carry that torch," the chief said.
Assistant Chief Jason Bammann also welcomed the new officers.
"I think now is the best time to get to law enforcement, because this country needs police officers and this community needs good police officers. So I commend you for accepting this challenge," Bammann said.
