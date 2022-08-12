Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch speaks to family and friends who gathered inside City Council chambers on Friday morning to watch six new probationary officers get sworn in.

MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers.

"We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.

GALLERY: Six new probationary Mansfield police officers sworn in

Photos from a Friday morning ceremony to swear in and welcome six new probationary officers into the Mansfield Police Department.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"