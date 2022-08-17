Single lane of PAW closed for water main repairs in Mansfield through Aug. 19 From the City of Mansfield Aug 17, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to single lane east and westbound traffic in the following area while work is being completed.Park Avenue West from Sherman Avenue to Bartley Avenue.The lanes have been closed are set to re-open Friday, Aug. 19 by the end of the workday. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain Westinghouse: Michigan contractor sends letter to Land Bank defending its bid Shelby man earns rare 10th-degree black belt Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field Open Source: Is there significance to the pink sandstone in the new local roundabout? Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial Here's a look back at the Dr. J.H. Craig Home in 1890 Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top Future of B&O Trail: How do other communities rate importance of bicycle/pedestrian connectivity? Obituaries Richard R. Fowler Alice Robison Fishburn Anita G. Miller Eugene Bowman Ivan Dale “Pete” Handwerk See More