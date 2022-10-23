CLINTON TOWNSHIP – A Shreve teen was killed and a juvenile seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Eric James Miller, 18, of Shreve was pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol stated. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seat-belts at the time of the crash
The incident took place on County Road 1 (Centerville Road) near County Road 318 in Wayne County at approximately 12:17 a.m.
During the investigation, it was discovered a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was westbound on County Road 1 (Centerville Road). The Volkswagen failed to maintain control, drove left of center, then ran off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle struck an embankment, a utility pole and a fence. It continued through a field and drove off a vertical embankment into a creek bed. The vehicle had two occupants inside when the crash occurred.
Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Western Holmes Fire and EMS, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash at the time of reporting and the crash remains under investigation.