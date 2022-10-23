Ohio State Highway Patrol car

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – A Shreve teen was killed and a juvenile seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Eric James Miller, 18, of Shreve was pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol stated. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seat-belts at the time of the crash

