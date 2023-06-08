NLP crash.jpg

One of the sandstone entrances to North Lake Park was damaged Thursday when a vehicle crashed into after following a shooting inside the car, according to police.

MANSFIELD — One person was killed and a second person wounded during a shooting inside a car near the entrance to North Lake Park early Thursday afternoon, according to Mansfield police.

Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said police were called with reports of gunshots and a vehicle crashing into one of the 125-year-old sandstone entrances near the entrance to the park on West Fourth Street.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"