MANSFIELD — One person was killed and a second person wounded during a shooting inside a car near the entrance to North Lake Park early Thursday afternoon, according to Mansfield police.
Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said police were called with reports of gunshots and a vehicle crashing into one of the 125-year-old sandstone entrances near the entrance to the park on West Fourth Street.
He said one victim was found deceased inside the vehicle, the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.
A second victim, found outside the vehicle, was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, Bammann said. That victim's condition was not known.
"It doesn't look good," he said. "We believe the shooting occurred inside the vehicle. That's what led to the crash."
The assistant chief said witnesses told police they saw a suspect run into nearby Middle Park. He said officers searched the park, but found no one. Bammann said other witnesses said they saw someone run in a different direction.
"At this point, we have pulled back and are processing the scene," Bammann said just before 3 p.m. "The coroner has been called to the scene."
Officers have blocked off the scene, but Bammann said local law enforcement had not ordered any lockdowns in the area.
The suspected shooter remains at large, he said.
UPDATE: 6:04 P.M. — Assistant Chief Jason Bammann did not have much to update in an email sent to media at 5:56 p.m.
"Although this happened at 1:30 p.m. we have very little information to go on at this time," he said. "My hope was that more information would follow, however, it did not. If any new information surfaces we will release it immediately."
Details in a press release from Mansfield Police this evening confirmed much of what has already been reported:
On June 8 at 1:30 p.m. the Mansfield Police Communications Center received a call about a vehicle crash and gunshots at the entrance to North Lake Park. Officers located a grey Chevy Malibu which had struck the stone structure at the entrance to the park.
Officers then located a victim laying next to the driver's door on the ground and a deceased victim inside the vehicle. Both appear to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim outside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.
Preliminary thoughts are that the shooting occurred inside the vehicle, however, this theory is still being investigated.
Detectives are currently processing the scene as is the coroner. Police have no further information at this time.
If anyone in the community has any further information on this incident, please contact Detective Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.
