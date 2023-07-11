Village of Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder

Village of Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder discusses proposed water rate increases on Tuesday evening.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHILOH -- Shiloh Village Council moved one step closer Tuesday evening to raising water rates already among the highest in the state.

An ordinance that would increase the village's base water rates by 3 percent was read for a second time and is set to be voted on July 25.

