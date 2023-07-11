SHILOH -- Shiloh Village Council moved one step closer Tuesday evening to raising water rates already among the highest in the state.
An ordinance that would increase the village's base water rates by 3 percent was read for a second time and is set to be voted on July 25.
The proposed increase is part of the village’s proposed $3 million, three-phase water project, which includes water meter installations for all Shiloh customers; fire hydrant and valve replacements; and dismantling the old water tower and replacing the Main Street water line.
Mayor Charles Reeder said the increase in water rates will help pay for the project and demonstrate to outside funders the village is serious in its intentions.
“They wanted to know that these people here are 100 percent committed to the project, otherwise it wasn’t going to fly,” Reeder said. “There’s been a lot of work done, it would’ve been foolish to say no.”
On Jan. 19, Richland County Commissioners committed to give the project $500,000 from its share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Another $499,000 will be contributed via an Ohio Public Work Commission award.
Reeder said the village is awaiting word late this month regarding approval of the Ohio Builds grant application the village filed.
If not approved for the Ohio Builds grant, Reeder said the village is all set with plans to apply for a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA) with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would package the rest of the project’s needed funds.
The WSLRA loan would provide the village with funding for the planning, design and construction of their water project. It would need to be repaid to the Ohio EPA over a decided loan term period.