MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county.
"The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff Steve Sheldon said.
With the increase of ATV activity and incidents in Richland County as well as the State of Ohio, Sheriff Sheldon wishes to update and inform the public on the laws and safe operations of these types of vehicles.
An adjacent county recently had a double-fatality crash involving these types of vehicles. The Sheriff stresses that proper use of the vehicles in off-road environments, for which the vehicles, the tires and equipment are designed, is the best safe use of the vehicles.
An Injury Prevention Study published in 2012 stated over 60% of all ATV crash fatalities between 1985 and 2009 occurred on roadways. The study concluded:
• Fatal roadway crashes were more likely than off-road crashes to involve risk-taking behavior, such as carrying passengers.
Riders didn't understand the inherent difficulty of operating ATV's on asphalt and other roadway surfaces. Roadway crashes were often combined with higher speeds, greater crash force and a lower use of protective equipment.
Victims wearing a helmet were half as likely to suffer a head injury.
Roadway crashes were more likely than off-road crashes to involve multiple fatalities.
Riders didn't understand the inhrent difficulty riding a vehicle designed for off-road use on a roadway.
Section 4519.41 of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), prohibits the operations of a vehicles on or near highway, street or road. For purposes of Section (B), of this ORC Section, the Sheriff is the authorizing authority and is NOT permitting any use by these types of vehicles on any county roads. Operators may only utilize these types of vehicles in accordance with the exceptions listed in the ORC.
Nearly all of the accidents occurring are preventable if proper safety guidelines are followed. The crashes are often from inexperienced riders without proper safety equipment. For those riding their off-road vehicles please follow the manufacturer's instructions.
Misinformation: License plates and slow-moving vehicles can operate can operate on a roadway. This is only true if they are being operated in compliance with ORC 4511.214, Operation of low-speed, under-speed, or utility vehicle, or mini-truck. The Richland County Sheriff's Office does not conduct inspections that complies with inspections requirements under ORC 4513.02. Therefore, travel on County roadways is prohibited.
For further guidance on the law, the public is encouraged to read the Ohio Revised Code Sections mentioned.