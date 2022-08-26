Steve Sheldon
Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon.

 Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county.

"The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff Steve Sheldon said.

