MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has announced the top awards for his department in 2022.
The Sheriff recognized selected employees for their hard work, accomplishments and distinguished service in the just completed calendar year.
In addition to those listed below, other employees received certificates of Commendations and Merit, lifesaving awards, and letters of Appreciation.
DEPUTY OF THE YEAR
Aaron Frasher. He is a 2008 graduate of Ontario High School. Frasher served in the Marine Corps from 2009-2012 He earned an associate's degree in Criminal Justice from N.C. State in 2022. He has been employed since 2017.
DETECTIVE OF THE YEAR
Giovanni Masi. He is a 2014 graduate of Lexington High School. Masi served in the Army National Guard 2013-2019. He has been employed since 2016.
LAW ENFORCEMENT SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR
Sergeant Amber Alfrey. She is a 2002 graduate of Clear Fork High School. She has an associate's degree from N.C. State in 2005 and a bachelor’s degree from Tiffin University in 2012. She has been employed since 2008.
CORRECTION OFFICER OF THE YEAR
Isaiah Morales. He is a 2020 graduate of Ontario High School. He has been employed since 2020.
CORRECTIONAL SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR
Sergeant Tim Weese. He is a 1995 graduate of Madison High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years. He has been employed since 2013.
DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR
Cara Batten. She is a graduate of the Ohio Virtual Academy Class of 2017. She has been employed since 2020.
CIVILIAN OF THE YEAR
Maggie Liggett. She is a 2004 graduate of Galion High School. She has been an employee since 2017.