MANSFIELD -- The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single-lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
SR 545 under U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane of traffic for overhead bridge painting. Traffic will be maintained with portable traffic signals. This traffic patter will remain for approximately two weeks.
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th Avenue.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 39 is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the SR 13 exit, turn right onto Longview Avenue west to SR 13 north, take the SR 13 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, and continue west on U.S. 30 to the exit ramp to SR 39. Estimated reopening: September 2022
The SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound is closed. The detour route will be to continue on SR 39 north to the SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the Trimble Road exit, turn left on Trimble Road and re-enter onto the Trimble Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east. Estimated completion: September 2022
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
State Route 39 city of Shelby streetscape project – SR 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
NEW IMPACTS
SR 39/96 (Main Street), at the SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) intersection, is now open to traffic.
SR 61 (Gamble Street) at the SR 39/96 intersection is open to traffic.
Stage 3, Phase 1: Construction on the north side of SR 39/96 (Main Street) has commenced. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements. Estimated completion of Phase 1 work: Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers on the north side of SR 39/96 during Stage 3, Phase 1 construction. Side road and alley closures will be needed to complete this work.
Stage 3, Phase 2: Construction on the south side of SR 39/96 (Main Street) will begin approximately on September 1; however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements. Estimated completion of Phase 2 work: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the Stage 3, Phase 2 construction. Side roads and alley closures will also be needed to complete this work.
Estimated completion for entire project: November 2022
U.S. Route 42 culvert replacement – U.S. 42, between Terman Road and the Gorman Rupp Nature Center, will have single lane closures for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be maintained by signalized lane closures. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 98 chip seal – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to SR 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: August 2022
State Route 603 chip seal – State Route 603, between SR 39 and SR 95, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: August 2022