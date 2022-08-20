Shelby streetscape

The first half of Gamble and Main is completed.

 From the Shelby Community Improvement Corporation Facebook page

MANSFIELD -- The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single-lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.

