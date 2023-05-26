SHELBY — The new director of the Marvin Memorial said she loves libraries in part because they level the playing field.
"We treat everyone the same, try to give the best service possible," said Vikki Morrow-Ritchie, who joined the staff on May 1.
She replaced Kathleen Webb, who retired in March after 10 years as director.
Morrow-Ritchie previously served as the director of Huron Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library and Monroeville Public Library. She held multiple positions within the Milan-Berlin Library District and earned a master's in library information science from Kent State University.
Prior to working in libraries, she was the aquatic center director at the Ernsthausen Recreation Center in Norwalk.
“I love working with people. I've worked in public service my entire life," she said.
Nine candidates applied for the director position, according to library board president Aileen Stewart. Three of the other candidates lacked the experience the board was looking for; another two dropped out of contention.
Stewart said Morrow-Ritchie was the first to apply and her application immediately resonated with the board.
"Her skill, enthusiasm, professionalism and experience were exactly what we were looking for," Stewart said.
"The Board felt that if Vikki was as good in person as she was on paper, she would be the top contender. She was even better in person."
While she hasn't been here long, Morrow-Rithcie said she's already fallen in love with the Shelby community.
“I am thrilled to be here," she said. "People love their library here. They love the staff. They're excited when they come in and I know the staff is excited to see patrons as well.
"I'm very excited to work with this with this team and get to know the community. Hopefully I'm here for a long time."
The new head of Marvin Memorial said her vision is to expand and work towards the goals outlined in the library's strategic plan.
Stewart said those goals boil down to meeting the needs of an ever-changing patron population. Continuing creative programming and using space as effectively as possible are specific goals outlined in the plan.
Morrow-Ritchie's most immediate objective is simply getting to know the community.
“Libraries in the state of Ohio, in particular, we know that we need to stay relevant," she said. “We listen to our community, and we try to offer the services that they are asking for.
“If you have knowledgeable, friendly, helpful staff and a collection and services that meet the needs of your community, people will come to your library.
"I believe that Marvin Memorial does. I'm proud to say that I work here."
Staff reporter focused on education and features.
