Vikki Morrow-Ritchie is the new director of the Marvin Memorial Library. 

SHELBY — The new director of the Marvin Memorial said she loves libraries in part because they level the playing field.

"We treat everyone the same, try to give the best service possible," said Vikki Morrow-Ritchie, who joined the staff on May 1.

