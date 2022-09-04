Shelby plaza
An artist rendering of the planned Black Fork Commons Plaza in Shelby. 

SHELBY — The Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby and the City of Shelby will host a groundbreaking for Black Fork Commons Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in downtown Shelby.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in Black Fork Commons, with parking located in the municipal parking lot near Main and Washington Streets.

