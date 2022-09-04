SHELBY — The Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby and the City of Shelby will host a groundbreaking for Black Fork Commons Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in downtown Shelby.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in Black Fork Commons, with parking located in the municipal parking lot near Main and Washington Streets.
In addition, State Route 39 and the city of Shelby's streetscape project are part of construction projects anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week.
State Route 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
NEW IMPACTS
Stage 3, Phase 2: Construction on the south side of SR 39/96 (Main Street) will begin approximately on September 1; however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements. Estimated completion of Phase 2 work: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the Stage 3, Phase 2 construction. Side roads and alley closures will also be needed to complete this work.
Stage 3, Phase 3: Construction on the SR 39/96 (Main Street) will begin approximately on October 3: however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, intersection improvements, completing streetscape items, and drainage system improvements. During Phase 3 the contractor shall maintain local access to all the businesses and the Blackfork Common Park area. Estimated completion of Phase 3 work: Friday, October 31, 2022.
Detour routes will be in place beginning October 3 for the road closure of SR 39/96 (Main Street) and will be implemented in the upcoming Stage 3, Phase 3 construction.
Estimated completion for entire project: November 2022
State Route 39 resurfacing: NEW IMPACTS – State Route 39, from Sites Road to SR 603, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project and structure work on SR 39 over I-71. Traffic will be maintained in 12’ lanes in each direction. Estimated completion: October 2022