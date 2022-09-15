Adam Gove

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove briefs county commissioners on the Black Fork ditch petition.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — A joint ditch petition to alleviate flooding and clear the Black Fork of the Mohican River has been bogged down by recommendations from state agencies. 

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove reported Thursday that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources denied the petition filed by rural residents and the city of Shelby in February 2021.

