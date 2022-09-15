SHELBY — A joint ditch petition to alleviate flooding and clear the Black Fork of the Mohican River has been bogged down by recommendations from state agencies.
Richland County Engineer Adam Gove reported Thursday that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources denied the petition filed by rural residents and the city of Shelby in February 2021.
“They are recommending that we do certain studies involving wetland location, wetland plant location and identification, endangered species studies,” Gove reported to Richland and Crawford County commissioners.
Gove said it would require a lot of additional time and work to comply with the recommendations, but could not offer a cost estimate or timeline.
"We have reached out to a certified environmental consultant to see what kind of timeframe we would be looking at for some of these studies, as well as the costs associated," he said.
"They said they'd like to perform those studies more in the Springtime, so we're looking at probably Spring before we would even start those types of studies."
Once he receives estimates for the studies, commissioners will vote on whether or not to move forward.
The joint board voted to extend Gove's deadline to present a finalized, state-approved petition to September 2023.
Gove told the commissioners the actual project would be delayed into 2024 or later — if it gets done at all.
Under the Ohio Revised Code, Gove must do a cost-benefit analysis of the project. If the costs outweigh the benefits, it can't move forward.
"We're kind of moving backwards a little bit because of this new information," said Erica Thomas of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.
Gove estimated last year that the clean-up project itself would cost $664,300, a one-time charge, while delivering an annual economic benefit of $423,700 -- mostly through improved crop production in fields affected by flooding.
"We're also waiting on answers on how long are these studies good for," Gove said.
"If we do pass the ditch petition and do the initial clean-up, what happens to future maintenance of that stream? Are we going to have to go back every time and do a study before we go out and do the maintenance?"
In a letter to Gove, ODNR Assistant Director Stephen Gray denied approval and issued a list of recommendations “due to the scale of the project and the potential to impact a variety of natural resources, water quality, and threatened and endangered species.”
The agency also recommended scaling back the project to only include the most significant log jams causing “the most serious flooding problems”
eliminating any tree removal outside of large log jams.
eliminating a 25-foot permanent easement.
delineating aquatic resources for the project/construction limits.
conducting a field review with ODNR.
eliminating instream work.
clarifying information on the disposal of material.
Specific recommendations from the Division of Wildlife included:
Only cutting down trees from Oct. 1 to March 31 to avoid disturbing the Indiana bat, which is on the endangered species list.
A desktop habitat assessment followed by a field assessment, if needed, to determine if the Indiana bat or long-eared bat species hibernates in the project area.
A freshwater mussel survey to ensure that musses are not directly damaged by dragging logs out of the stream, the location of mussel beds are known and upstream work and resulting sedimentation can be avoided.
No in-water work from March 15 to June 30 to reduce impacts on the state endangered Iowa darter fish and state threatened greater seahorse.
Avoiding construction from April 15 to June to avoid disturbing the nesting period of the trumpeter swan, a state-threatened bird, if there is a swan habitat in the area.
The Natural Areas and Preserves Division recommended:
A pre-construction survey for rare plants and other species.
Limiting the removal of woody debris to urban or heavily agricultural areas.
Avoiding wetlands, retaining living trees, prohibiting heavy equipment within the stream channel, leaving certain logs in place in the stream.