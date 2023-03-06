Dustin and Gilberta Howard

Gilberta Howard smiles and holds the Bible as her husband Dustin Howard takes his oath of office for the Shelby City Police Department.

SHELBY — Two-year-old Aralena Howard held the police badge in her tiny hands, tilting it back and forth and watching the reflections shift in its silver surface. Her father held her snug in his arms as he took his oath of office, joining the ranks of the Shelby Police Department.

The department swore in two new officers Friday afternoon and recognized a handful of recent hires and promotions. Dustin Howard was joined by Derek Rose, a 2017 graduate of Shelby High School.

GALLERY: Shelby Police welcome three new officers

1 of 11

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com