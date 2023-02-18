Seltzer tennis courts

Half of the tennis courts at Seltzer Park will be resurfaced to make room for three pickleball courts. The courts should be ready by July. 

SHELBY — The new pickleball courts at Seltzer Park should be ready for action by July, the city of Shelby’s project coordinator Joe Gies said. 

Last fall, the city parks board voted to repurpose part of the park’s two aging tennis courts. Current site plans call for the installation of three pickleball courts, which would span the northern half of the existing tennis courts.

