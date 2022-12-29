Shelby Justice Center
The Shelby Justice Center is located at 31 Mack Avenue. 

 Richland Source File Photo

SHELBY — The Drug Court of the Richland County Shelby Municipal Court has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2022.

