Mayor Steve Schag of Shelby has pulled a petition to retain his seat in the 2023 May primary. 

SHELBY — Shelby Mayor Steve Schag has announced that he will be running for a third term.

“I feel privileged to be the mayor of the city of Shelby and I consider myself a public servant first and foremost," Schag said. "(Shelby citizens) are my employers and so I seek to do what's best for the city.”

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com