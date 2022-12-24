featured Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday Special to Richland Source Dec 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon Township, west of Baker Road.Ruth slowed or came to a stop in the road while removing snow, according to the patrol.A 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by Anthony Mahon of Shelby, also westbound, struck the rear of the Freightliner at 1:10 p.m., troopers said.Mahon was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol's report doesn't indicate if Ruth was injured.The patrol was assisted by Jefferson Township Fire and EMS and Lohr's Towing.Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matthew Ruth Trooper Highway Police Transports Freightliner Patrol Anthony Mahon Shelby Crash Trending Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13 Power outages being reported in Richland County on Friday due to winter storm Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3 Clear picture: NWS issues winter storm watch for all of north central Ohio Here's what you need to know about snow emergency levels this weekend Ridin' The Storm Out: Pre-Christmas winter blast takes direct aim at north central Ohio Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield? Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law Shelby residents voice opposition to schools' transgender bathroom policy Obituaries Gary Nikolaus John Ernest Roe Roberta J. “Bobbie” (Wright) Minard Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff Bertha M. Campbell See More