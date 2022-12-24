Ohio State Highway Patrol car

BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon Township, west of Baker Road.

Tags