The mother and son were among more than 30 volunteers who gathered Saturday afternoon to honor veterans buried in the Shelby Oakland and the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
As part of Shelby's first Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers spread out across the neighboring cemeteries to lay 388 wreaths. Some were purchased by volunteers in memory of a loved one, others were sponsored by community members to honor those whose descendants no longer live in the area.
“We always wanted to go to Arlington and do the Wreaths Across America," said Brenda, whose father was in the Air Force during the Korean War.
“When I knew they were having this, it was like ‘Oh, we have to do this.’”
Max, a 26-year-old Air Force veteran, said he was astounded by the volume of World War II veterans buried in Shelby.
“You see so many plaques that have World War II on them," he said. "It's really amazing at that time, that so many people came together to defend the country."
Maine-based non-profit Wreaths Across America coordinates more than 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies each year, spanning from Arlington National Cemetery to all 50 states and around the globe.
This year, they took place Saturday at noon.
Christina Yetzer Drain, a member of both the Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association and Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery Association, heard about the organization from a friend and spearheaded the Shelby event.
The event began with a brief ceremony and the display of eight ceremonial wreaths, one for each branch of the United States, one for first responders and one in remembrance of service members whose last known status was missing in action or prisoner of war.
The MIA/POW wreath will be placed in honor of Lt. Jerome Yosick, B-26 pilot who went missing Jan. 14, 1945. He was declared dead one year later and buried at Ardennes American Cemetery and Memorial in Belgium.
"We are not here today to decorate graves," Yetzer Drain told the small band of volunteers. "We're actually here not to remember their deaths, but to remember their lives."
According to Drain, the wreaths are highly symbolic. The evergreen symbolizes longevity and endurance. The red ribbon symbolizes great sacrifice. The forest scent represents purity and simplicity. The wreath's circular shape symbolizes eternity.
“We encourage everyone who visits a veteran's grave today to say the veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country," Yetzer Drain said. "It's a small act that goes a long way towards keeping the memory of our veterans alive.”
Yetzer Drain estimated there are between 1,200 and 1,300 veterans between the two adjoining cemeteries.
Many of the volunteers were motivated not only by a love of country, but a love of family.
Julie Ginter has four veteran relatives buried at the cemetery, including the site's only Revolutionary War Veteran James Campbell.
“My father and my uncle were both in World War Two and I'm doing it in honor of them because they were great men,” Ginter said.
"I'm so proud of my dad and my uncle for their service to the country. And I think there's a lot of people that feel the same way here in Shelby.”
Megan Wells is married to a Coast Guard veteran who fought in the Iraq War. She hopes to see more young adults attend future wreath-laying days.
“It's great to get out here and be among an older generation," she said. "The next generation isn't here today and it's a shame. We definitely need more of the next generation.”
Max Roberts agreed that it's important to remember.
"We as a society need to understand that freedom is not free," he said. "There are people that are making sacrifices that most people could not even imagine to protect the freedom of others."