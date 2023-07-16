Shelby Historic Preservation Commission Secretary Lacy Bessette

Shelby Historic Preservation Commission Secretary Lacy Bessette discuses next steps in the drafting of rehabilitation and preservation guidelines.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- The Shelby Historic Preservation Commission on Friday discussed next steps with the Shelby Center Historic District after receiving state grant approval.

The grant funds from the State Historic Preservation Office are to assist the commission with writing design guidelines for properties within the historic district’s outlined area.

Download PDF Shelby Center Historic District
Prepared by: C. Colon, Richland County Regional Planning Commission.
Shelby Historic Preservation Commission Chair and Vice Chair

Shelby Historic Preservation Commission Chair Kate Curren (left) and Vice Chair Randy Sampsel (right).
Shelby Historic Preservation Commission Member Mary Durkin

Shelby Historic Preservation Commission member Mary Durkin listens to discussion at the July 14 meeting.

