Shelby Help Line Ministries

Shelby Help Line Ministries is located at 29 1/2 Walnut St. Rear in Shelby.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Shelby Help Line Ministries has begun collecting supplies, backpacks and clothing in preparation for its back-to-school distribution, providing for children and families within the community.

Last school year, 174 children were assisted with school supplies and clothing by the organization.

Shelby Help Line Ministries Building

