SHELBY -- Shelby Help Line Ministries has begun collecting supplies, backpacks and clothing in preparation for its back-to-school distribution, providing for children and families within the community.
Last school year, 174 children were assisted with school supplies and clothing by the organization.
The ministry also distributed 59 vouchers to parents with students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade worth $10 each, totaling $590 worth of reimbursed funds for families in the community.
“It takes all of us and everyone’s help to do things like the back-to-school distribution,” said Sheryl Cramer, acting director of Shelby Help Line Ministries.
“We need the help from the community to contribute," Cramer said.
Cramer has served as the ministry’s director since its beginning in 1978. She believes the back-to-school distribution event has taken place prior to each new school year since the late 1990’s.
“Like everything else, it trickled off during the COVID years,” Cramer said. “It has picked back up though these past few years.”
As costs of school supplies and items needed for extracurricular activities continue to rise, Cramer said she sees the need to help families continuing to grow.
“It can be a big help to families, to help see them through their time at school and sports,” Cramer said.
For grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, supplies are provided to students by the school for a fee of $10 per child. Shelby Help Line Ministries offers a $10 cash voucher to families to reimburse money spent on the school fee. They also provide each student with a backpack.
Supplies for grades three through 12 can be purchased and taken to the Shelby Help Line Ministries office at 29½ Walnut St. Rear. As accumulated, office volunteers will organize and distribute the supplies accordingly.
Items needed for students in this grade range can be found on the Shelby City Schools website or by calling the Shelby Help Line Ministries office at 419-347-6307.
Contributions may be made to Shelby Christian Outreach through its online giving or by check, either dropped off at the office or sent by mail.