SHELBY — The holiday season is once again upon us.
This is a time for food, friends, family, and, as we saw on Giving Tuesday, community generosity. This year, The Shelby Foundation is offering a unique way to help those in need by providing an opportunity to give the gift of hygiene kits, coats, and/or food.
Donations will be sent directly to local agencies where they will disburse the kits and use the funds to purchase coats and food. Not only are you providing a gift of care, warmth, or dinner, your gift will have double the impact because the Foundation and its associated funds will match up to $10,000 through Dec. 31.
Foundation Director Carrie Kemerer explained, “The end of the year is traditionally a time when people like to support their favorite charity, and this year, thanks to The Shelby Foundation, donations can go even further to help those in need in the Shelby community.”
From Giving Tuesday until the end of the year, donors can give the gift of care, warmth, and dinner. Hygiene kits and designated contributions will be sent directly to Shelby Salvation Army, Shelby Help Line Ministries, and F.I.S.H. of Shelby.
Kemerer said, “Many people like to be assured their donation is used for a specific purpose. By purchasing a kit through the Foundation, donors have confidence their financial gift will be used locally to help those who need it most. It is always inspiring to see the generosity in this community. With this partnership, it will be a brighter holiday season for all in Shelby.”