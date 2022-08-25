SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation Board of Directors approved two grants at the August 16th meeting that will have an immediate impact on local nonprofits.
Director Carrie Kemerer shared two community partners contacted the Foundation requesting urgent financial help in the past month.
Shelby Salvation Army found themselves with limited funds to financially support the back-to-school shoe voucher program.
Families who receive aid for back-to-school clothing and supplies typically receive a voucher to purchase a new pair of shoes. Kemerer explained the local Salvation Army’s Board made the decision to use their budget to help residents in need with rising utilities and gas. By doing this, it prevented their ability to provide shoe vouchers to Shelby kids in need.
The Shelby Foundation approved a $2,000 grant to support this program.
FISH of Shelby also found themselves in need of assistance from the Foundation when their freezer, which was stored offsite, broke unexpectedly. Every year, the foodbank receives a large supply of frozen chickens the week after the county fair. The Foundation Board approved a $1,300 grant to purchase a new freezer that will be housed at their new location.
Kemerer reiterated this is the purpose of The Shelby Foundation, and this is why our donors have confidence in the Foundation as a community pillar. We understand this community, know where the need is the greatest, and can provide the financial support to help local organizations that benefit our residents. While The Shelby Foundation has invested in large scale, transformative projects, the very basis of its existence is to help local nonprofits succeed.
The final grant cycle of 2022 ends on September 16th. If you are a nonprofit that serves Shelby residents, you are eligible to submit a grant application. To learn more about the Foundation or its grant process, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.