Shelby fire department

SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday.

The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle all emergency medical transport for Jackson and Sharon Townships, which contract out their emergency medical and fire services to the SFD.

